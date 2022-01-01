Specialist MVP: Andy Vujnovich, punter

What a punt by Andy Vujnovich 🤩— FanSided (@FanSided) October 2, 2021
(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/nAiQQly9IU
Stats: 49 punts, 2,274 yards, 46.4 average, long punt of 68 yards, 15 of 50-plus, 16 downed inside the opponent’s 20
The Badgers weren’t a particularly strong group on special teams this season, but one consistent presence that unit had was Vujnovich in the punting game. In his second year with the program after transferring from Division-III University of Dubuque, Vujnovich set the program record for punting average in a season.
Vujnovich got a good deal of attention for his prowess in the weight room, earning a spot on The Athletic’s Freaks list in the preseason, and UW special teams coordinator Chris Haering said he’d put Vujnovich’s offseason work up against any other player’s.
“This team cares about each other,” Chryst said. “And a great way to reflect the way that you care is you doing your part. ‘Vuj’s’ doing that. There's been some great efforts up front and in front of him, but he's been good.”