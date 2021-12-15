 Skip to main content
SPECIAL TEAMS
Number of players: 1

Who are they: K Gavin Lahm (Kaukauna, Wisconsin)

Quick analysis: Lahm is a big-legged kicker who tallied 29 of 32 touchbacks on kickoffs as a senior and repeatedly kicked the ball out of the end zone on those tries. That bodes well for him in the college game, where kickoffs are from the 35-yard line instead of the 40. Lahm offers depth as a walk-on and could compete for the kickoff specialist position as a freshman.

Chris Haering’s thoughts on Lahm: “The thing that stood out to us was the way he competed at our summer camp. That was a great chance to see him go against some of the best in the country and compete and do really well under some pressure. … Right now we’re focused on him being a kicker … but certainly like his versatility.”

