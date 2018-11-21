Minnesota three-year starter Emmit Carpenter has made 12-of-16 field goals this season. UW’s Rafael Gaglianone is 10 for 14 on the year but missed a couple chip shots, including a 30-yard try last week at Purdue. Badgers punter Connor Allen has averaged 36.6 yards per punt since replacing Anthony Lotti four weeks ago, while the Gophers’ Jacob Herbers averages 41.39 per kick. Herbers has only allowed eight returns for 10 yards all season, the third-best mark in the country for average return yards allowed.
UW’s only allowed 10 kickoff returns thanks to kickoff specialist Zach Hintze’s 83.33 touchback percentage, the seventh-best mark in the country.