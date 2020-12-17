Minnesota’s special teams have been subpar throughout the year as the specialist groups were among the first to be affected by COVID-19.

Starters missing games has led to the Gophers losing the field-position battle routinely. Mark Crawford has emerged as the top punter after he split time with Matthew Stephenson, but Crawford’s average kick of 38.3 yards ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten.

Kicker Brock Walker has gone 2-for-3 on field goals, all of which have been inside 40 yards, and the team isn’t getting much in the return game.

Punter Andy Vujnovich (above) has been a big improvement at the position for the Badgers. His average kick of 42.9 yards ranks sixth in the conference and he’s had 12 downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He punted a season-high nine times last week against Iowa, three of which were downed inside the 20. Vujnovich has helped keep the Badgers in games as their offense struggles.

Only eight of Minnesota’s 32 kickoffs this year have gone for touchbacks, which should give UW’s Devin Chandler some chances in the return game. A reverse on a kick return last season helped spark the Badgers to a big second half.

EDGE | UW