UW had one of its better days of the season on special teams against Nebraska. Sophomore Aron Cruickshank (above) boosted his kick-return average to a Big Ten-best 28.4 yards after taking a kick 89 yards to the end zone, sophomore Collin Larsh went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, and senior punter Anthony Lotti pinned the Cornhuskers at the 4 with one of his two punts.
Moore’s injury took away Purdue’s best kick/punt returner, but Jackson Anthrop has taken over both roles with some success. J.D. Dellinger is 10 of 12 on field goals this year, including 10 of 10 inside 40 yards. Purdue uses multiple punters — Zac Collins for rugby-style kicks and Brooks Cormier for traditional punts — and both average about 40 yards per try.