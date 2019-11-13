Jack Dunn misplayed a couple of Iowa punts that left the Badgers pinned deep in their own territory in the second half, while Anthony Lotti had issues punting. He averaged 34.3 yards on three punts, more than 6 yards less than his season average. If cold weather was a factor, Lotti’s in luck — forecasts call for mid-50s temperatures in Lincoln on Saturday.
Sophomore kicker Collin Larsh (above) redeemed himself after missing a 31-yard field goal in the first half, making a 29-yard kick that ended up being the winning points in the fourth quarter. Nebraska uses JD Spielman to return punts, and he has a return touchdown, while Wan’Dale Robinson returns kickoffs. Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering has returned from injury after missing the first seven games of the season. He’s 3 of 4 on field-goal tries and 7 of 7 on extra points.