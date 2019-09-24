It’s too early to fret about UW sophomore kicker Collin Larsh (above), who is 1 of 4 on field goals.
One of those misses was from 51 yards, and another was from 48 yards out last week vs. Michigan. Still, it’d be good for Larsh, his coaches and the fans if he knocks a couple field goals through the uprights against the Wildcats.
Northwestern has a solid kicker in junior Charlie Kuhbander, who is 4 of 5 on field goals. Badgers kick returner Aron Cruikshank might get a chance to show off his skills because Northwestern only has one touchback in 12 attempts.
UW senior punter Anthony Lotti is ninth in the Big Ten with an average of 41.9 yards, but that’s significantly better than Northwestern’s Daniel Kubiuk (38.1).