UW’s special teams were a major question mark heading into the opener, but the unit was up to the task. Punter Andy Vujnovich had an up-and-down day, highlighted by a 60-yard punt in his first attempt. He finished with an average punt of 46 yards. Kicker Collin Larsh (above) made all six of his PAT attempt and added a short field goal late in the game. The coverage teams, revamped after some roster turnover, didn’t allowed one kickoff return of 20 yards, but stymied everything else short.