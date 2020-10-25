UW’s special teams were a major question mark heading into the opener, but the unit was up to the task. Punter Andy Vujnovich had an up-and-down day, highlighted by a 60-yard punt in his first attempt. He finished with an average punt of 46 yards. Kicker Collin Larsh (above) made all six of his PAT attempt and added a short field goal late in the game. The coverage teams, revamped after some roster turnover, didn’t allowed one kickoff return of 20 yards, but stymied everything else short.
Nebraska’s Will Przystup had two punts of 50 yards or more against the Buckeyes, a year after being the team’s kickoff specialist. Connor Culp, a transfer from LSU, made his only field goal try from 22 yards out.
Stephan Bracey’s only explosive play as the Badgers’ kickoff returner was for naught after he caught the kick with his knee on the ground.
EDGE | PUSH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!