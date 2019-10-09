UW’s top special teams weapon this season has been kickoff specialist Zach Hintze, who has 29 touchbacks in 37 tries. Punter Anthony Lotti wasn’t used against Kent State — UW punted once late in the second half and senior Connor Allen did the honors.
Badgers punt returner Jack Dunn (above) has had issues fielding kicks the last two weeks, and UW can’t afford to give up a momentum-shifting play like that on special teams.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Michigan State’s Jake Hartbarger has the 10th-best punting average in the nation (47.6 ypp), while kicker Matt Coghlin is 11 of 17 on field goals this season.