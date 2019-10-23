Collin Larsh made three field goals against Illinois, the most in one game in his UW career, but also missed a 37-yard kick that proved to be costly. Danny Davis (above) has taken on more duties as a punt returner in the past two weeks, and he’s averaging 9.5 yards per return. Zach Hintze has negated opponents’ kick-return game with 40 touchbacks.
OSU punter Drue Chrisman has only been needed for 22 punts thus far, but 10 of them have gone for 50 or more yards and 11 have landed inside the 20. Kicker Blake Haubeil is 6 of 8 on field goals, including 3 of 3 on tries of 40 or more yards. OSU puts athletes like Hill on the field for punt returns, and he could break one if UW’s Anthony Lotti isn’t effective on his punts.