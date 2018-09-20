Iowa senior kicker Miguel Recinos has converted just 4-of-7 field goals this season, while UW’s Rafael Gaglianone will try to bounce back from missing a game-tying, 42-yard attempt in the final minute against BYU.
Hawkeyes junior punter Colten Rastetter has improved his average from 37.8 to 45.4 so far this year, while the Badgers’ Anthony Lotti also appears to have taken strides in the offseason.
Both teams’ coverage units appear solid, and neither have presented a real threat in the return game yet.