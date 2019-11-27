Zach Hintze (above) provided a special play on special teams for the Badgers last week when he booted through a 62-yard field goal to set a modern-era program record.
Anthony Lotti didn’t have to punt against Purdue, as UW scored on seven possessions, lost four turnovers, and ran out the clock on its final drive last week. Kicker Collin Larsh is 7-for-9 on field goals and 16-for-16 on extra points in his last five games.
Minnesota uses a pair of freshmen kickers — Michael Lantz and Brock Walker — and they’re a combined 9 of 13 on field goal tries this season. Less than half of Grant Ryerse’s kickoffs have gone for touchbacks, so UW kick returner Aron Cruickshank should have chances to make an impact.