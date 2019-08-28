UW needs major improvement in this area in 2019. Rafael Gaglianone battled injuries as a senior and went 10 of 17 on field goals, by far his worst campaign as a four-year starter. Former Monona Grove kicker Collin Larsh will take over after winning the job in camp. While senior Zach Hintze lost out to Larsh, he will continue to be a threat on kickoffs. Another talking point for the Badgers during the offseason was getting more out of the return game, where junior Jack Dunn handles punts and sophomore Aron Cruickshank (above) handles kickoffs.
Junior Coby Weiss went 15 of 18 on field goals last season for South Florida, but his longest conversion was from 38 yards.