SPECIAL TEAMS

The Badgers haven’t made any costly errors in the return game but haven’t gotten much from their punt or kick return units this season.

Dean Engram has taken over punt-return duties with Dunn’s expanded role in the offense and he’s handled each kick his way.

Junior Collin Larsh (above) made a 30-yard field goal in overtime against the Gophers to win the game and has hit 5 of his 7 chances this season.

Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba is 14 of 17 on field goal tries with a long of 46 yards. Greene is the Demon Deacons’ top kick returner, but his biggest output came against Campbell, an FCS program.

EDGE | PUSH

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.