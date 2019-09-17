Michigan kicker Jake Moody is 3 of 3 on field goals. Quinn Nordin handles long field goals for the Wolverines, while Will Hart is a solid punter with a 44.8-yard average.
Keeping the ball out of Giles Jackson’s hands on kickoffs would be a wise idea, but UW touchback machine Zach Hintze should be able to make that happen.
An annoying penalty that has popped up twice for UW in its previous three meetings with Michigan is 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct call for roughing the snapper. That penalty extended a drive that led to a Michigan touchdown in the game in Ann Arbor last season.