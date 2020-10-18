UW coach Paul Chryst hasn’t been definitive about much of anything regarding special teams, a unit that needs to replace its punter, kickoff specialist and kick returner. Andy Vujnovich was granted a waiver to play this season by the NCAA after transferring to UW from Division III University of Dubuque. Punting is a concern for UW, which ranked 13th in that category in Big Ten play last season with a net average of 35.6 yards after finishing last the previous two seasons.

Freshman Jack Van Dyke will handle kickoffs, per the depth chart, and receiver Stephan Bracey will be handling kick returns for the first time.

Collin Larsh is back as the place kicker after a difficult 2019. Larsh went 12 of 18 on field goals a year ago, but just 5 of 11 on tries of 30 yards or more.

Blake Hayes (above), one of the best punting prospects in the nation and the Big Ten’s punter of the year in 2019, returns for Illinois. He set multiple school records last season, including 22 punts of 50-plus yards. Kicker James McCourt is also back after going 13 of 19 on field goals last season.

EDGE | ILLINI