Premiums will grow by an average of 0.8% next year on the state health insurance exchange. Officials cite two new policies for the relatively low rate hike: a new state tax penalty on Californians who don’t have health insurance coupled with state-based tax credits to help enrollees afford their premiums, including middle-income people who make too much money to qualify for federal financial aid.
With ACA’s Future In Peril, California Reins In Rising Health Insurance Premiums
- Barbara Feder Ostrov, Kaiser Health News and Ana B. Ibarra, Kaiser Health News
