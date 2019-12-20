Watch And Listen: The ACA In Limbo Again

You have free articles remaining.
KHN’s Julie Rovner is on PBS NewsHour and WBUR’s “Here & Now” to talk about the repercussions of a federal appeals court decision striking down the health law’s key requirement for people to get health coverage.
KHN’s Julie Rovner is on PBS NewsHour and WBUR’s “Here & Now” to talk about the repercussions of a federal appeals court decision striking down the health law’s key requirement for people to get health coverage.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.