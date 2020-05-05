Viral Post Alleging Obama-Era Device Tax Caused Current PPE Shortage Is Way Off

Viral Post Alleging Obama-Era Device Tax Caused Current PPE Shortage Is Way Off

{{featured_button_text}}

Nothing in this viral meme is accurate. And there are other places to place blame.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics