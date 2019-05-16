The administration’s position on a pending lawsuit to get the Affordable Care Act is one of the reasons experts said there’s cause for skepticism.
Trump’s Talk On Preexisting Conditions Doesn’t Match His Administration’s Actions
- Shefali Luthra, Kaiser Health News
-
Most Popular
Popular in this section
Recommended
AP promotion spotlight
With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations.
promotion spotlight
Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking -- how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit -- test yourself!