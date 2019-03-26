The action comes in the lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general and governors challenging Obamacare. The Justice Department had originally argued that the law should stand but that its protections against preexisting conditions be overturned.
Trump Administration Changes Course, Asks Court To Strike Down ACA
- Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News
