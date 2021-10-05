The covid pandemic has caused millions of people, particularly LGBTQ adults, to lose their jobs and enroll in Medicaid or insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Yet these plans often don’t fully cover the basics needed by many transgender Americans, such as injectable estrogen, a hormone therapy commonly used by trans women.
The Pandemic Forced My Transgender Wife to Fight Our Insurer Over Hormones
- Helen Santoro
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
More than 2 million low-income adults are uninsured because their states have not accepted Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. C…