 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pandemic Forced My Transgender Wife to Fight Our Insurer Over Hormones
0 Comments

The Pandemic Forced My Transgender Wife to Fight Our Insurer Over Hormones

  • Updated
  • 0

The covid pandemic has caused millions of people, particularly LGBTQ adults, to lose their jobs and enroll in Medicaid or insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Yet these plans often don’t fully cover the basics needed by many transgender Americans, such as injectable estrogen, a hormone therapy commonly used by trans women.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California beaches and wildlife in danger as oil spill reaches the coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics