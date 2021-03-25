 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Great Undoing: Which of Trump’s Policies Will Biden Reverse?

The Great Undoing: Which of Trump’s Policies Will Biden Reverse?

{{featured_button_text}}

In his campaign, President Joe Biden promised to undo policies, particularly health policies, implemented by former President Donald Trump. Yet, despite immense executive power, reversing four years of action takes time and resources.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics