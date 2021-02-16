On Monday, the federal insurance exchange reopened for an unusual midyear special enrollment period. People who are uninsured can buy a plan, and those who want to change their marketplace coverage can do so. Here are some answers about how it works.
The ACA Marketplace Is Open Again for Insurance Sign-Ups. Here’s What You Need to Know.
- Michelle Andrews
