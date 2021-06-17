Supreme Court Declines to Overturn ACA — Again Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News Jun 17, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Justices rule that Republican state officials and individuals did not have standing when they brought a suit arguing that a change in the tax penalty for not having insurance invalidated the historic health care law. 0 Comments Tags Obamacare Law Change Penalty Justice Suit Official Health Care Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The craziest conspiracy theory out of Trump's White House This is how justices questioned the GOP Obamacare challenge This is how justices questioned the GOP Obamacare challenge This is how justices questioned the GOP Obamacare challenge This is how justices questioned the GOP Obamacare challenge World's third largest diamond unearthed in Africa AP World's third largest diamond unearthed in Africa