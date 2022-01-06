 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Dakota Voters to Decide Medicaid Expansion
0 Comments

South Dakota Voters to Decide Medicaid Expansion

  • 0

Despite state Republican leaders’ rigid opposition to expanding the health program designed for low-income residents, advocates successfully gathered enough signatures to get the measure on the fall ballot.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm spreads snow from the Rockies to the Plains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics