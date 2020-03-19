Sebelius, Looking Back At ACA, Says The Country’s Never ‘Seen This Kind Of Battle’

Sebelius, Looking Back At ACA, Says The Country’s Never ‘Seen This Kind Of Battle’

{{featured_button_text}}

On KHN’s “What the Health? ” podcast, the former secretary of Health and Human Services says she continued to believe during the debate 10 years ago on the health law that it would eventually gain some Republican support. But that never happened.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics