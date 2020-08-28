 Skip to main content
Republican Convention, Day 4: Fireworks … and Shining a Light on Trump’s Claims

Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination to seek reelection for a second term as president in front of a partisan audience that appeared to largely lack masks and opt against social distancing.

