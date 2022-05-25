A building slated to become the site of Wyoming’s sole provider of procedural abortions caught fire early Wednesday. Investigators suspect arson at the site that has been the focus of weekly rallies.
Police Suspect Arson at Wyoming Site of Clinic That Would Provide Abortions
- Arielle Zionts
