Rebecca Adams of CQ Roll Call, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News and Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss the latest “will they or won’t they?” when it comes to Republicans and comprehensive health reform. Also, a wrap-up of the latest abortion fights in the states and on Capitol Hill. And, another court setback for the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the Affordable Care Act. Plus, Rovner interviews KHN’s Paula Andalo about the latest “Bill of the Month” feature.
Popular in this section
Recommended
promotion
Blind-bid for a host of great items in our annual online auction! Click the image to learn more!