Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News and Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss the new abortion bans passed in Alabama and Georgia; bipartisan congressional efforts to end “surprise” out-of-network medical bills; and a new public option health insurance plan soon to be available in Washington state.
Most Popular
Popular in this section
Recommended
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
promotion top story
This striking view of Madison’s skyline taken from the then-brand new Monona Causeway, John Nolen Dr., by photographer J.D. Patrick, was published on the front page of the Wisconsin State Journal on November 26, 1967. Hundreds of requests poured in over the following week from readers who we…