Congress and President Donald Trump are starting to wrestle with health policy issues, and health is already a key debate point in the early run-up to the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. Might any major health policy legislation be passed and signed this year? Joanne Kenen of Politico, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News and Kimberly Leonard of The Washington Examiner, along with special guest Tom Miller of the American Enterprise Institute, join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss these issues and take questions from a live studio audience.
Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ Live From D.C.: A Look Ahead At Health Policy In 2019
- Updated
Most Popular
Popular in this section
promotion
We’ve opened our newspaper archives to let you search for articles from the past.
Recommended
promotion
We’ve opened our newspaper archives to let you search for articles from the past.
promotion
Calling all Wisconsin fans! Join our new Facebook group for all things Badgers sports related ➡️ facebook.com/groups/badgersfans
promotion
Do you have an Amazon Echo? You can now ask Alexa to read you headlines from Madison.com.
promotion
We know it's hard to keep with every piece of information that comes out. That's why we've made it easy for you to keep up with all of our #Badgers sports coverage with our daily BadgerBeat newsletter, featuring work from Tom Oates, Jason Galloway, Jim Polzin, Dennis Punzel, Michael P. King …