Obama: GOP’s Stance On Preexisting Conditions Off-Base, Especially During Pandemic

Obama: GOP’s Stance On Preexisting Conditions Off-Base, Especially During Pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}

The former president's statement highlights a clear difference of opinion that will likely come up often on the campaign trail.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics