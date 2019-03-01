The penalties are part of a program set up by the Affordable Care Act to prompt hospitals to pay more attention to safety issues that can lead to injuries, such as falls or hospital-acquired infections.
Medicare Trims Payments To 800 Hospitals, Citing Patient Safety Incidents
- Jordan Rau, Kaiser Health News
-
Most Popular
Popular in this section
Recommended
promotion
Calling all Wisconsin fans! Join our new Facebook group for all things Badgers sports related ➡️ facebook.com/groups/badgersfans
promotion
Do you have an Amazon Echo? You can now ask Alexa to read you headlines from Madison.com.
promotion
Calling all Wisconsin fans! Join our new Facebook group for all things Badgers sports related ➡️ facebook.com/groups/badgersfans
promotion
Do you have an Amazon Echo? You can now ask Alexa to read you headlines from Madison.com.