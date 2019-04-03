President Donald Trump promises that Republicans will be the “party of health care” and seeks to have a court overturn the Affordable Care Act. But that leaves some Republican lawmakers nervous about bringing the contentious issue up before the 2020 elections. KHN’s Julie Rovner talks to “Detroit Today” host Stephen Henderson about the implications of the president’s moves.
