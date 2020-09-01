 Skip to main content
Listen: Control of U.S. Senate Could Hinge on Obamacare Positions

KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk joined KUNC’s Erin O'Toole on “Colorado Edition” to discuss how the growing favorability of the Affordable Care Act could play a role in determining who wins control of the U.S. Senate this fall.

