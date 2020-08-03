You have permission to edit this article.
Listen: ACA Heading to Supreme Court — Again

Listen: ACA Heading to Supreme Court — Again

KHN’s Julie Rovner joins “SCOTUStalk” podcast host Amy Howe to examine the justices’ upcoming review of the Affordable Care Act. The latest challenge to the health law by Republican state officials is expected to be heard by the court in the fall, perhaps even on Election Day.

