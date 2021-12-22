 Skip to main content
KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Manchin Blows Up Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’
  • Updated
  • 0

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on Acast. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) dashed the hopes of President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for passage of the giant “Build Back Better” bill before the end of […]

