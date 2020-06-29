KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: High Court’s Surprising Abortion Decision

KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: High Court’s Surprising Abortion Decision

In a decision that surprised both sides of the polarized abortion debate, the Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law that would require doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico and Jennifer Haberkorn of the Los Angeles Times join KHN’s Julie Rovner to break down what happened, what comes next and how this case could provide a clue to the one challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

