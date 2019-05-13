A talking point used by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refers to all three of these distinct concepts in a way that could magnify public misperceptions.
How Obamacare, Medicare And ‘Medicare For All’ Muddy The Campaign Trail
- Shefali Luthra, Kaiser Health News
- Updated
Most Popular
Popular in this section
Recommended
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
promotion spotlight
Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking -- how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit -- test yourself!