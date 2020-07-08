High Court Allows Employers To Opt Out Of ACA’s Mandate On Birth Control Coverage

High Court Allows Employers To Opt Out Of ACA’s Mandate On Birth Control Coverage

  • Updated
Justices in a 7-2 ruling on a case involving the Little Sisters of the Poor say employers with “religious or moral objection” to contraceptives should not be forced to provide insurance coverage for the services for women.

