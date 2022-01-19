 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HHS Proposal for Marketplace Plans Carries a Hefty Dose of Consumer Caution
HHS Proposal for Marketplace Plans Carries a Hefty Dose of Consumer Caution

The Department of Health and Human Services issued preliminary rules regarding health insurance marketplaces that aim to deter fraudulent sign-ups for coverage. Experts say the agency’s action indicates a problem exists.

