Preventive care, like screening colonoscopies, is supposed to be free of charge to patients under the Affordable Care Act. But some hospitals haven’t gotten the memo.
Her First Colonoscopy Cost Her $0. Her Second Cost $2,185. Why?
- Michelle Andrews
