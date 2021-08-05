 Skip to main content
Feds to Nix Work Requirements in Montana Medicaid Expansion Program
Feds to Nix Work Requirements in Montana Medicaid Expansion Program

  • Updated
State health officials say the federal government will likely reject any work or community engagement requirements, which were key to Republican lawmakers agreeing to extend the program that insures 100,000 low-income Montana adults.

