Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the new head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said the administration will focus on getting more people insured and is interested in finding a way to alleviate the gap keeping low-income families in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid from enrolling in Affordable Care Act health plans.
Expanding Insurance Coverage Is Top Priority for New Medicare-Medicaid Chief
- Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The newly conservative Supreme Court will hear a case that could overturn the nationwide right to abortion and cause political upheaval. Meanw…