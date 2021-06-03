 Skip to main content
Expanding Insurance Coverage Is Top Priority for New Medicare-Medicaid Chief
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the new head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said the administration will focus on getting more people insured and is interested in finding a way to alleviate the gap keeping low-income families in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid from enrolling in Affordable Care Act health plans.

