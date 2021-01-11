 Skip to main content
Even With Senate Control, Democrats Will Need Buy-In From GOP on Key Health Priorities

With a majority too small to eliminate the filibuster, Democrats will not have enough votes in the Senate to pass many of their plans without Republicans and will also have only a razor-thin majority in the House. This combination could doom many Democratic health care proposals, like offering Americans a government-sponsored public insurance option, and complicate efforts to pass further pandemic relief.

