Lawyers seeking to block the Trump administration’s decision to alter rules for the Title X family planning program say their efforts will not be stymied by the Supreme Court’s approval of similar rules 28 years ago. They point to new protections enacted in the Affordable Care Act and language in funding bills that shifts the legal calculus.
Despite 1991 Ruling, Foes Of New Family Planning Rules See Law On Their Side
- Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News
-
