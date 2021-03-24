 Skip to main content
Democrats Gave Americans a Big Boost Buying Health Insurance. It Didn’t Come Cheap.

The $1.9 trillion covid relief bill expands subsidies for private insurance plans. That will lighten the burden on consumers, but it locks taxpayers into yet more support for the health care industry.

