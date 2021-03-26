 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats Could Undo Trump Policies Faster, But They’re Not. Why?

Democrats Could Undo Trump Policies Faster, But They’re Not. Why?

{{featured_button_text}}

The little-used Congressional Review Act allows a new administration and Congress to fast-track the repeal of regulations and other executive actions of the previous administration. But neither lawmakers nor the president are making any attempt to use it now.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

CA: CA SUPREME COURT ENDS CASH BAIL FOR SOME

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics