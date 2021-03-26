The little-used Congressional Review Act allows a new administration and Congress to fast-track the repeal of regulations and other executive actions of the previous administration. But neither lawmakers nor the president are making any attempt to use it now.
Democrats Could Undo Trump Policies Faster, But They’re Not. Why?
- Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News
