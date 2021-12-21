Covered California’s Insurance Deals Range From ‘No-Brainer’ to Sticker Shock Bernard J. Wolfson Dec 21, 2021 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Families of four with incomes of less than about $40,000 a year can pay no premiums and have low deductibles. For some others, health insurance in 2022 will cost more than in 2021 — in some cases, significantly more. 0 Comments Tags Obamacare Premium Deductible Deal Insurance Economics Commerce Health Insurance Cost Income Year Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Gregg Raether court appearance Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Ravens web only Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Ravens Typhoon Rai kills more than 200 in the Philippines Typhoon Rai kills more than 200 in the Philippines Chicago debuts new salt dome as snow drought lingers on Chicago debuts new salt dome as snow drought lingers on